Dustin Johnson Could Lose His Number One Ranking to One of Four Guys This Week

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Dustin Johnson is in jeopardy of losing his world number one ranking this week at The Players Championship.
According to the scenarios presented by Twitter user @VC606, who, per his bio is an “OWGR guru,” there are four players who could overtake Johnson this week.
The scenarios are as follows:
- Justin Rose needs a win to have a chance at moving up from fifth to first.
- Jon Rahm needs a win or a solo second-place finish to move up from third.
- Jordan Spieth needs a solo second or a win to move up from fourth.
- Justin Thomas has a chance to move to the number one spot even with a missed cut.
For Johnson to hold onto that number one ranking, he needs to finish in a two-way tie for 11th or better. The problem for D.J. is that he has never finished higher than T12 at the Players and that came last season.
|Dustin Johnson Players Championship Results
|Year
|Finish
|2008
|CUT
|2009
|T79
|2010
|T34
|2011
|T57
|2012
|DNP
|2013
|W/D
|2014
|T59
|2015
|T69
|2016
|T28
|2017
|T12
Johnson has been the number one ranked player since the 2017 Genesis Open.
