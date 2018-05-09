Dustin Johnson Could Lose His Number One Ranking to One of Four Guys This Week

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Dustin Johnson is in jeopardy of losing his world number one ranking this week at The Players Championship.

According to the scenarios presented by Twitter user @VC606, who, per his bio is an “OWGR guru,” there are four players who could overtake Johnson this week.

The scenarios are as follows:

Justin Rose needs a win to have a chance at moving up from fifth to first. Jon Rahm needs a win or a solo second-place finish to move up from third. Jordan Spieth needs a solo second or a win to move up from fourth. Justin Thomas has a chance to move to the number one spot even with a missed cut.

For Johnson to hold onto that number one ranking, he needs to finish in a two-way tie for 11th or better. The problem for D.J. is that he has never finished higher than T12 at the Players and that came last season.

Dustin Johnson Players Championship Results Year Finish 2008 CUT 2009 T79 2010 T34 2011 T57 2012 DNP 2013 W/D 2014 T59 2015 T69 2016 T28 2017 T12

Johnson has been the number one ranked player since the 2017 Genesis Open.