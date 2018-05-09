Dustin Johnson Could Lose His Number One Ranking to One of Four Guys This Week

Golf USA Today Sports

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Dustin Johnson is in jeopardy of losing his world number one ranking this week at The Players Championship.

According to the scenarios presented by Twitter user @VC606, who, per his bio is an “OWGR guru,” there are four players who could overtake Johnson this week.

The scenarios are as follows:

  1. Justin Rose needs a win to have a chance at moving up from fifth to first.
  2. Jon Rahm needs a win or a solo second-place finish to move up from third.
  3. Jordan Spieth needs a solo second or a win to move up from fourth.
  4. Justin Thomas has a chance to move to the number one spot even with a missed cut.

For Johnson to hold onto that number one ranking, he needs to finish in a two-way tie for 11th or better. The problem for D.J. is that he has never finished higher than T12 at the Players and that came last season.

Dustin Johnson Players Championship Results
Year Finish
2008 CUT
2009 T79
2010 T34
2011 T57
2012 DNP
2013 W/D
2014 T59
2015 T69
2016 T28
2017 T12

Johnson has been the number one ranked player since the 2017 Genesis Open.

