PM Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez; The Next $30 Million QBs; Warriors vs. Rockets Is Finally Here

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup which, for one, welcomes our new Yankees overlords.

Eiza rocks it: I know we recently featured Eiza González, but she was at the Met Gala Monday night. While most of the outfits there look ridiculous, she actually looked phenomenal. Which, I mean, is pretty on-brand for her.

A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on May 8, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT

All the $30 million QBs: A look at the next round of quarterbacks who will be getting $30 million a year.

Warriors v. Rockets is here: Well, we’re getting the epic Western Conference Finals we wanted. The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will finally square off for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Dre loses trademark case: Dr. Dre lost a trademark case against a gynecologist named Draion M. Burch, who was attempting to trademark the name “Dr. Drai.”

Tweet of the Day:

Thinking of Tony Gwynn on what would’ve been his 58th birthday. We miss you dearly, #MrPadre. pic.twitter.com/mOYhnS5O8Q — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 9, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

The New York Yankees Are Clearly Baseball’s Best Team Right Now

Benches Clear, Kris Bryant and Starlin Castro Have Tickle Fight

The Knicks Are Already Hinting at Tanking Next Season

Four Thoughts on Katie Nolan Making More Than a Million a Year from ESPN

Around the Sports Internet:

Buying or selling every NFL team’s biggest post-draft question

Will the Pelicans re-sign an injured DeMarcus Cousins?

Five stats from LeBron James’ incredible run through the playoffs

Clayton Kershaw is injured again, and it could doom any chance the Dodgers had this season

Song of the Day: