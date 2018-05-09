The New York Yankees Are Clearly Baseball's Best Team Right Now

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball. After the Yanks topped the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Tuesday night, the two teams are now tied atop the American League East with identical 25-10 records. They also boast the best records in all of baseball.

After an agonizingly slow start, the Yankees have been on an ungodly tear over the last few weeks, displaying a dominance we haven’t seen in the Bronx since the late 90s.

On April 20, the Yankees dropped a home game to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5, and their record fell to 9-9. Since then, they’ve gone 16-1, with winning streaks of nine and seven sandwiched around a 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros. The last time the Yankees had a streak like this was in June of 1953, a year in which they won the World Series.

During that stretch of play, the Yankees have gone 2-0 against the Blue Jays, 4-0 against the Minnesota Twins, 3-0 against the Los Angeles Angels, 3-1 against the Astros, 3-0 against the Cleveland Indians and 1-0 against the Red Sox. The most remarkable part is that all six of those teams are expected to compete, so it’s not like the Bombers have been beating up on bottom feeders.

Tuesday night, Giancarlo Stanton was the hero, hitting a pair of lasers for home runs:

While those blasts were big, the team’s star early in the season hasn’t been Stanton or fellow slugger Aaron Judge. Instead, shortstop Didi Gregorius is absolutely tearing the league up.

Gregorious is currently hitting .301 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs and is fourth in the American League in OPS (1.030) and fWAR at 2.2. The 28-year-old has exploded to open the year and is an early MVP candidate alongside Mookie Betts and Mike Trout.

Judge has been solid so far, hitting .295 with eight home runs, 24 RBIs, a .982 OPS and 1.8 fWAR. Stanton has had his struggles, but is now up to .237 with nine home runs, 21 RBIs, a .768 OPS and 0.8 fWAR. Given where he was a few weeks ago, that’s a tremendous improvement.

On the mound, Luis Severino and a surprising CC Sabathia have led the way. Severino is 5-1 with a 2.21 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 53 innings. Meanwhile, Sabathia is 2-0 with a 1.39 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP. Masahiro Tanaka (4-2, 4.39 ERA) and Sonny Gray (2-2, 6.00 ERA) haven’t been nearly as dominant as their teammates.

The fact that the Yankees have been so good without Stanton, Judge, Gray and Tanaka dominating the opposition should scare the heck out of everyone. If those guys can step things up as the season goes along the Yankees could have an absolute juggernaut on their hands. Oh, and super-prospect Gleyber Torres is up and looks incredibly comfortable just 16 games in to his career.

The Yankees were within a game of reaching the World Series last year and it still felt like they had more growing to do. Clearly this season is a different animal. They look like World Series favorites already.