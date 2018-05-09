The Players Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger, Phil, and Rickie Grouped Together!

It’s Players Championship week and there’s plenty to be excited about as the PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for what is always an entertaining event.

This will mark the first time that Tiger Woods has played in the event since 2015 when he finished T69. He did not play in this event in 2014 and last won it in 2013. He is grouped with two other previous Players Championship winners in Phil Mickelson (2007) and Rickie Fowler (2015). I think we can safely assume that this group will have a large following as they navigate their way around the course.

Because this is one of, if not the best field in golf on the PGA Tour, there will be plenty of guys to pay attention to. Jason Day is fresh off of a win at the Wells Fargo Championship and appears to be healthy and inspired, Rory McIlroy won not long ago at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, world number one Dustin Johnson has a win this season, Justin Thomas has a win this season, Jordan Spieth is coming off of one of the most amazing performances in a losing effort at the Masters, and on and on.

You are going to want to tune in and watch this one as Tiger, Phil, and Rickie are grouped together for the first two days!

Hole-by-hole look at TPC Sawgrass.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson +1250 Rory McIlroy +1300 Justin Thomas +1400 Jordan Spieth +1400 Jason Day +1500 Rickie Fowler +2000 Jon Rahm +2200 Justin Rose +2800 Henrik Stenson +2800 Sergio Garcia +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3300 Patrick Reed +3300 Phil Mickelson +3300 Tiger Woods +3500 Tommy Fleetwood +4000 Alex Noren +5000 Bryson DeChambeau +5000 Bubba Watson +5000 Daniel Berger +5000 Kevin Kisner +5000

TV Schedule

Thursday 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM NBC Sunday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM NBC

Tee Times

Thursday

1st Tee

7:10 AM – Lucas Glover, Chad Campbell, Dominic Bozzelli

7:21 AM – Ryan Palmer, Bud Cauley, Harold Varner III

7:32 AM – Scott Brown, J.J. Spaun, Ryan Blaum

7:43 AM – Ryan Moore, Branden Grace, Charles Howell III

7:54 AM – William McGirt, Zach Johnson, Brian Gay

8:05 AM – Jonas Blixt, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink

8:16 AM – Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett

8:27 AM – Chris Stroud, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman

8:38 AM – Cameron Smith, Rod Pampling, Emiliano Grillo

8:49 AM – Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth

9:00 AM – Harris English, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

9:11 AM – Keegan Bradley, Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler

12:35 PM – Robert Streb, Martin Flores,Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:46 PM – Jamie Lovemark, Ollie Schniederjans, Kevin Tway

12:57 PM – Ben Martin, Robert Garrigus, Derek Fathauer

1:08 PM – Brendan Steele, Marc Leishman, Grayson Murray

1:19 PM – Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar

1:30 PM – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

1:41 PM – Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

1:52 PM – Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods

2:03 PM – Andrew Landry, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele

2:14 PM – Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Chappell, Vaughn Taylor

2:25 PM – Kevin Streelman, Luke List, Kelly Kraft

2:36 PM – Martin Laird, Sean O’Hair, Francesco Molinari

10 Tee

7:10 AM – John Huh, Blayne Barber, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:21 AM – Scott Stallings, Kevin Na, Richy Werenski

7:32 AM – Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak, Ross Fisher

7:43 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

7:54 AM – Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

8:05 AM – Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

8:16 AM – Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

8:27 AM – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

8:38 AM – Brice Garnett, Patton Kizzire, Wesley Bryan

8:49 AM – Paul Casey, Russell Knox, Alex Noren

9:00 AM – Michael Kim, C.T. Pan, Haotong Li

9:11 AM – J.J. Henry, Nick Taylor, Rory Sabbatini

12:35 PM – J.B. Holmes, Geoff Ogilvy, Whee Kim

12:46 PM – Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:57 PM – Anirban Lahiri, Byeong Hun An, Alexander Levy

1:08 PM – Kyle Stanley, D.A. Points, Jimmy Walker

1:19 PM – Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Charl Schwartzel

1:30 PM – Satoshi Kodaira, Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes

1:41 PM – Patrick Cantlay, James Hahn, Louis Oosthuizen

1:52 PM – Jason Dufner, Hudson Swafford, Steve Stricker

2:03 PM – Pat Perez, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry

2:14 PM – Scott Piercy, Adam Hadwin, Nick Watney

2:25 PM – Scott McCarron, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tom Hoge

2:36 PM – Michael Thompson, Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Harkins

Friday

1st Tee

7:10 AM – J.B. Holmes, Geoff Ogilvy, Whee Kim

7:21 AM – Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

7:32 AM – Anirban Lahiri, Byeong Hun An, Alexander Levy

7:43 AM – Kyle Stanley, D.A. Points, Jimmy Walker

7:54 AM – Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Charl Schwartzel

8:05 AM – Satoshi Kodaira, Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes

8:16 AM – Patrick Cantlay, James Hahn, Louis Oosthuizen

8:27 AM – Jason Dufner, Hudson Swafford, Steve Stricker

8:38 AM – Pat Perez, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry

8:49 AM – Scott Piercy, Adam Hadwin, Nick Watney

9:00 AM – Scott McCarron, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tom Hoge

9:11 AM – Michael Thompson, Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Harkins

12:35 PM – Lucas Glover, Chad Campbell, Dominic Bozzelli

12:46 PM – Ryan Palmer, Bud Cauley, Harold Varner III

12:57 PM – Scott Brown, J.J. Spaun, Ryan Blaum

1:08 PM – Ryan Moore, Branden Grace, Charles Howell III

1:19 PM – William McGirt, Zach Johnson, Brian Gay

1:30 PM – Jonas Blixt, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink

1:41 PM – Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett

1:52 PM – Chris Stroud, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman

2:03 PM – Cameron Smith, Rod Pampling, Emiliano Grillo

2:14 PM – Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth

2:25 PM – Harris English, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

2:36 PM – Keegan Bradley, Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler

10th Tee

7:10 AM – Robert Streb, Martin Flores, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7:21 AM – Jamie Lovemark, Ollie Schniederjans, Kevin Tway

7:32 AM – Ben Martin, Robert Garrigus, Derek Fathauer

7:43 AM – Brendan Steele, Marc Leishman, Grayson Murray

7:54 AM – Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar

8:05 AM – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

8:16 AM – Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

8:27 AM – Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods

8:38 AM – Andrew Landry, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele

8:49 AM – Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Chappell, Vaughn Taylor

9:00 AM – Kevin Streelman, Luke List, Kelly Kraft

9:11 AM – Martin Laird, Sean O’Hair, Francesco Molinari

12:35 PM – John Huh, Blayne Barber, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

12:46 PM – Scott Stallings, Kevin Na, Richy Werenski

12:57 PM – Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak, Ross Fisher

1:08 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

1:19 PM – Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 PM – Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

1:41 PM – Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

1:52 PM – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

2:03 PM – Brice Garnett, Patton Kizzire, Wesley Bryan

2:14 PM – Paul Casey, Russell Knox, Alex Noren

2:25 PM – Michael Kim, C.T. Pan, Haotong Li

2:36 PM – J.J. Henry, Nick Taylor, Rory Sabbatini

My Pick

I haven’t made a pick in a few weeks for obvious reasons…it is nearly impossible to predict the winner of a golf tournament, but this week I’m giving it another shot.

It would be easy to go with one of the favorites or a previous winner, but I’m going to reach here and pick Ian Poulter. Poulter finished T2 last year at Sawgrass and has a win this season at the Houston Open. He’s been playing well enough this season to earn a look and also finished second in 2009. He has struggled on the greens and ranks 127th in strokes gained putting, but he’s got plenty of experience on these surfaces that could be blazing fast come Sunday.