The Players Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger, Phil, and Rickie Grouped Together!

It’s Players Championship week and there’s plenty to be excited about as the PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for what is always an entertaining event.
This will mark the first time that Tiger Woods has played in the event since 2015 when he finished T69. He did not play in this event in 2014 and last won it in 2013. He is grouped with two other previous Players Championship winners in Phil Mickelson (2007) and Rickie Fowler (2015). I think we can safely assume that this group will have a large following as they navigate their way around the course.
Because this is one of, if not the best field in golf on the PGA Tour, there will be plenty of guys to pay attention to. Jason Day is fresh off of a win at the Wells Fargo Championship and appears to be healthy and inspired, Rory McIlroy won not long ago at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, world number one Dustin Johnson has a win this season, Justin Thomas has a win this season, Jordan Spieth is coming off of one of the most amazing performances in a losing effort at the Masters, and on and on.
You are going to want to tune in and watch this one as Tiger, Phil, and Rickie are grouped together for the first two days!
Hole-by-hole look at TPC Sawgrass.
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook
|Dustin Johnson
|+1250
|Rory McIlroy
|+1300
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|Jordan Spieth
|+1400
|Jason Day
|+1500
|Rickie Fowler
|+2000
|Jon Rahm
|+2200
|Justin Rose
|+2800
|Henrik Stenson
|+2800
|Sergio Garcia
|+3000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3300
|Patrick Reed
|+3300
|Phil Mickelson
|+3300
|Tiger Woods
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|Alex Noren
|+5000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+5000
|Bubba Watson
|+5000
|Daniel Berger
|+5000
|Kevin Kisner
|+5000
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|NBC
|Sunday
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|NBC
Tee Times
Thursday
1st Tee
7:10 AM – Lucas Glover, Chad Campbell, Dominic Bozzelli
7:21 AM – Ryan Palmer, Bud Cauley, Harold Varner III
7:32 AM – Scott Brown, J.J. Spaun, Ryan Blaum
7:43 AM – Ryan Moore, Branden Grace, Charles Howell III
7:54 AM – William McGirt, Zach Johnson, Brian Gay
8:05 AM – Jonas Blixt, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink
8:16 AM – Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett
8:27 AM – Chris Stroud, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman
8:38 AM – Cameron Smith, Rod Pampling, Emiliano Grillo
8:49 AM – Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth
9:00 AM – Harris English, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang
9:11 AM – Keegan Bradley, Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler
12:35 PM – Robert Streb, Martin Flores,Rafa Cabrera Bello
12:46 PM – Jamie Lovemark, Ollie Schniederjans, Kevin Tway
12:57 PM – Ben Martin, Robert Garrigus, Derek Fathauer
1:08 PM – Brendan Steele, Marc Leishman, Grayson Murray
1:19 PM – Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar
1:30 PM – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
1:41 PM – Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia
1:52 PM – Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods
2:03 PM – Andrew Landry, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele
2:14 PM – Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Chappell, Vaughn Taylor
2:25 PM – Kevin Streelman, Luke List, Kelly Kraft
2:36 PM – Martin Laird, Sean O’Hair, Francesco Molinari
10 Tee
7:10 AM – John Huh, Blayne Barber, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
7:21 AM – Scott Stallings, Kevin Na, Richy Werenski
7:32 AM – Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak, Ross Fisher
7:43 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
7:54 AM – Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
8:05 AM – Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka
8:16 AM – Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer
8:27 AM – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
8:38 AM – Brice Garnett, Patton Kizzire, Wesley Bryan
8:49 AM – Paul Casey, Russell Knox, Alex Noren
9:00 AM – Michael Kim, C.T. Pan, Haotong Li
9:11 AM – J.J. Henry, Nick Taylor, Rory Sabbatini
12:35 PM – J.B. Holmes, Geoff Ogilvy, Whee Kim
12:46 PM – Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:57 PM – Anirban Lahiri, Byeong Hun An, Alexander Levy
1:08 PM – Kyle Stanley, D.A. Points, Jimmy Walker
1:19 PM – Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Charl Schwartzel
1:30 PM – Satoshi Kodaira, Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes
1:41 PM – Patrick Cantlay, James Hahn, Louis Oosthuizen
1:52 PM – Jason Dufner, Hudson Swafford, Steve Stricker
2:03 PM – Pat Perez, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry
2:14 PM – Scott Piercy, Adam Hadwin, Nick Watney
2:25 PM – Scott McCarron, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tom Hoge
2:36 PM – Michael Thompson, Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Harkins
Friday
1st Tee
7:10 AM – J.B. Holmes, Geoff Ogilvy, Whee Kim
7:21 AM – Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley, Matthew Fitzpatrick
7:32 AM – Anirban Lahiri, Byeong Hun An, Alexander Levy
7:43 AM – Kyle Stanley, D.A. Points, Jimmy Walker
7:54 AM – Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Charl Schwartzel
8:05 AM – Satoshi Kodaira, Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes
8:16 AM – Patrick Cantlay, James Hahn, Louis Oosthuizen
8:27 AM – Jason Dufner, Hudson Swafford, Steve Stricker
8:38 AM – Pat Perez, Russell Henley, Shane Lowry
8:49 AM – Scott Piercy, Adam Hadwin, Nick Watney
9:00 AM – Scott McCarron, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tom Hoge
9:11 AM – Michael Thompson, Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Harkins
12:35 PM – Lucas Glover, Chad Campbell, Dominic Bozzelli
12:46 PM – Ryan Palmer, Bud Cauley, Harold Varner III
12:57 PM – Scott Brown, J.J. Spaun, Ryan Blaum
1:08 PM – Ryan Moore, Branden Grace, Charles Howell III
1:19 PM – William McGirt, Zach Johnson, Brian Gay
1:30 PM – Jonas Blixt, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink
1:41 PM – Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett
1:52 PM – Chris Stroud, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman
2:03 PM – Cameron Smith, Rod Pampling, Emiliano Grillo
2:14 PM – Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth
2:25 PM – Harris English, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang
2:36 PM – Keegan Bradley, Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler
10th Tee
7:10 AM – Robert Streb, Martin Flores, Rafa Cabrera Bello
7:21 AM – Jamie Lovemark, Ollie Schniederjans, Kevin Tway
7:32 AM – Ben Martin, Robert Garrigus, Derek Fathauer
7:43 AM – Brendan Steele, Marc Leishman, Grayson Murray
7:54 AM – Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar
8:05 AM – Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
8:16 AM – Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia
8:27 AM – Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods
8:38 AM – Andrew Landry, Austin Cook, Xander Schauffele
8:49 AM – Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Chappell, Vaughn Taylor
9:00 AM – Kevin Streelman, Luke List, Kelly Kraft
9:11 AM – Martin Laird, Sean O’Hair, Francesco Molinari
12:35 PM – John Huh, Blayne Barber, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
12:46 PM – Scott Stallings, Kevin Na, Richy Werenski
12:57 PM – Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak, Ross Fisher
1:08 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
1:19 PM – Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
1:30 PM – Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka
1:41 PM – Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer
1:52 PM – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
2:03 PM – Brice Garnett, Patton Kizzire, Wesley Bryan
2:14 PM – Paul Casey, Russell Knox, Alex Noren
2:25 PM – Michael Kim, C.T. Pan, Haotong Li
2:36 PM – J.J. Henry, Nick Taylor, Rory Sabbatini
My Pick
I haven’t made a pick in a few weeks for obvious reasons…it is nearly impossible to predict the winner of a golf tournament, but this week I’m giving it another shot.
It would be easy to go with one of the favorites or a previous winner, but I’m going to reach here and pick Ian Poulter. Poulter finished T2 last year at Sawgrass and has a win this season at the Houston Open. He’s been playing well enough this season to earn a look and also finished second in 2009. He has struggled on the greens and ranks 127th in strokes gained putting, but he’s got plenty of experience on these surfaces that could be blazing fast come Sunday.
