Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, one of the hosts of American Ninja Warrior and a former NFL player, threw out the first pitch for the Philadelphia Phillies game today. It did not go well.

The reports of my opening pitch has been greatly exaggerated. The film will show how great of a picture I am — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) May 10, 2018

Contrary to his own reports, it was indeed that bad. Here’s the video:

brings back memories of 50 Cent pic.twitter.com/B93BgXL6By — chris jones¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) May 10, 2018

The Philly Phanatic’s reaction says it all.