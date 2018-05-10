Chelsea Townsend, Former Rams Cheerleader and Jazz Dancer, Voted Off Survivor

Chelsea Townsend was sent packing from Survivor: Ghost Island Wednesday night after lasting 32 days in Fiji. The former Los Angeles Rams cheerleader and Utah Jazz dancer had been a monster on the show’s immunity challenges, which made her a target of the other contestants.

I’ll be straight with you: I’ve never been much of a Survivor fan, but for some reason this season sucked me in. I totally get how people get hooked on reality shows, the drama is just too much to pass up. I don’t regularly watch any reality TV really but, again, for some reason this season of Survivor got me.

Townsend is a 25-year-old Salt Lake City native who graduated from Utah and spent a few years as a Jazz dancer while in college. She moved to LA, became an EMT and joined the Rams’ cheerleading team. Now she works as a medical assistant for an orthopedist. She’s not done with school yet, as she was hoping the prize money from Survivor would pay off the debts she was going to have from grad school.

She’s also not bad at dancing on a treadmill:

So long Chelsea, hopefully it’s not the last we’ll hear from you. You can see more of her on the next few pages.