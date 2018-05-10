Ex-Cavs GM David Griffin on LeBron James: He Told Raptors How to Run Plays in 2017

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin joined Bill Simmons on his podcast this week to discuss a few different topics. The biggest thing that stuck out to me was Griffin talking about how he has never seen any player with the basketball intelligence that LeBron James has. He brought up how James was telling Toronto Raptors players how to run their own plays in the 2017 NBA playoffs. Here’s the full quote:

There’s literally nothing you can show him that he can’t do. There’s no play you’ll run against him he can’t name, and then go out there and teach your players how to do it better than anyone else. I was in the gym when I watched him on the floor against Toronto [in 2017] tell Patrick Paterson where he was supposed to go on the play they had called out of a timeout late in the fourth quarter. He was like ‘no Pat, you’re supposed to stand over there and set a pin down [pick] for Demar over here’

The Cavs dominated the Raptors in that series last year, winning every game by an average of 15.25 points. LeBron has now knocked the Raptors out of the postseason in each of the last three seasons, including this year where the Raptors were the No. 1 seed. LeBron has not only dominated them on the court, but this just proves he has demoralized them mentally as well. This anecdote is just another example of LeBron’s greatness, and why the nickname “LeBronto” given to him by Hubie Brown is so perfect.

Griffin’s story also reminded me of this quote from Doc Rivers:

Doc Rivers remembers seeing a change in LeBron James when he went to Miami: "I remember saying, this is not good…" New #OpenCourt @ 6p/E! pic.twitter.com/aQr9UiruMq — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 5, 2016

“We beat him a couple times when he was in Cleveland, he was not that way. I’ve never seen a change in a player. I knew we were in trouble in Miami. When he was in Cleveland he was just playing basketball. We get to Miami and he’s calling our plays out, he’s staring over at our bench, he’s reading stuff. And I remember saying, ‘Oh this is not good. This is not good.’”

I can’t lie, the truth is, I used to be a King James hater. But after he brought that chip home to Cleveland, I realized that I was wrong. Now I have come to appreciate his greatness, and stories like this has me wanting more. Can’t wait to see what’s next…