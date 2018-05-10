Roundup: NBA Without LeBron, New Friday Night Lights, Samantha Bee Crushes Eric Schneiderman

Nina Agdal … Lions and Matt Patricia issue statements about 1996 sexual assault indictment that wasn’t tried … Orlando Magic throwback Jordans … FCC planning on ending net neutrality rules in June … John McCain asks the Senate to reject Gina Haspel’s CIA confirmation … Stress might make it harder to conceive a baby … Airbnb hoping to increase Puerto Rico tourism … Spotify removing R. Kelly’s music feels like a major domino in his art going away at least for awhile … ““Assault and battery in the delivery room: The disturbing trend of obstetric violence” … New England zoo names pet goat after Nick Foles to pay off Super Bowl bet … A student born without a hand won a handwriting award.

“Alexa and Siri can hear this hidden command. You can’t.” [NY Times]

Bill Gates wishes he could be young today to solve these problems [CNBC]

New Friday Night Lights film coming [Variety]

Disney World travel tips [Lifehacker]

Asking whether Millenials should get money to close the generation gap [CNN]

“Americans should be more financially literate. But what does that mean?” [WSJ]

The juuling trend among teens continues to be concerning [Washington Post]

Cockfighting raids in Indiana [Indy Star]

How different the NBA would look without LeBron [SI]

Samantha Bee excoriates Eric Schneiderman

‘The Predator’ trailer

Holy moly at this pollen bomb