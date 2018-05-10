MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Aaron Judge Hit the Frozen Rope to End All Frozen Ropes

VIDEO: Aaron Judge Hit the Frozen Rope to End All Frozen Ropes

MLB

VIDEO: Aaron Judge Hit the Frozen Rope to End All Frozen Ropes

The New York Yankees once again beat the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. Aaron Judge put an exclamation mark on the victory by hitting a ridiculous line-drive home run to straightaway centerfield. The shot — which could have been used to hang up a clothesline — traveled at 117 mph and a launch angle of 16 degrees. It was the type of low liner you’d see from someone playing conservative links-style golf.

Judge has followed up his brilliant 2017 with a hot start. He owns a .308/.429/.579 slash as well as 9 homers and 27 RBI. And at any given moment he can hit a ball so hard it breaks the brain, which is nice.

, , , , MLB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home