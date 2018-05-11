Nate Diaz Calls Georges St-Pierre A Steroids Cheat, Refuses To Fight Him

Nate Diaz is adamant that he won’t fight Georges St-Pierre because he believes the Canadian fighter uses performance-enhancing drugs. On Friday, Diaz ripped GSP in a Facebook post, claiming he was on steroids when he beat Nate’s brother Nick Diaz by unanimous decision at UFC 158 back in 2013.

Here’s the post:

UFC president Dana White is trying to make a fight between St-Pierre and Diaz at UFC 227, but it doesn’t look like the Stockton native is up for it. For the record, St-Pierre has never tested positive for any performance-enhancing drugs.

The ideal scenario would be for Diaz and GSP to fight at 155 pounds, with Conor McGregor facing the winner.

The younger Diaz brother hasn’t fought since losing a majority decision to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 back on August 20, 2016. Meanwhile, St-Pierre returned to the octagon in November at USC 217 after nearly four years away. He beat Michael Bisping via third-round submission to win the UFC middleweight title, but later vacated the belt because of issues putting on the weight to make 185 pounds.

We’ll see if this gets done, but the Diaz brothers don’t seem interested in anything unless it’s on their terms. But if the UFC puts enough money in front of Nate, it’s hard to see him passing up a bout with GSP.