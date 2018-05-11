USA Today Sports

Roundup: Brooklyn Nine-Nine 86ed; Awful John McCain Comment; Spotify Scrubs R. Kelly

Roundup: Brooklyn Nine-Nine 86ed; Awful John McCain Comment; Spotify Scrubs R. Kelly

Roundup

Roundup: Brooklyn Nine-Nine 86ed; Awful John McCain Comment; Spotify Scrubs R. Kelly

Jimmy Pitaro reflects on his first 60 days as ESPN prezWayne Rooney coming to DC United … Should you ask a baby for consent before changing its diaper … We’re growing ears on forearms now … Texans wide receiver picking minicamp over Penn graduationSpotify removes R. Kelly’s music from its playlists … Mike Pence would like this whole Mueller thing to be doneRudy Giuliani leaving law firmRolls Royce making SUVSix pedestrians injured in NYC crash … Well, this is certainly an interesting defenseEli Manning memorabilia case to begin next week … White House aide disrespects John McCainFriday Night Lights backGenius takes GameBoy camera to Formula 1 race … How much beer does your state drinkDonald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are canoodling … Happy Mother’s Day, here’s some bad news … Excellent trollingBrooklyn Nine-Nine canceled by Fox … Gisele

Chicago Tribune columnist apologizes for incredibly stupid Roquan Smith column. [Trib]

Ratings are up, but are Skip Bayless and Colin Cowherd worth it? [Forbes]

Golden State: still hungry. [Uproxx]

If the New Jersey sports gambling case ends in a no, then what? [Sports Handle]

Jason Witten may be good at this.

Paging Jeffrey Maier.

Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home