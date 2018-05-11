This Tabloid Claim About Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, and Groupies Sure Is Something

The saga with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian seemed to have mostly calmed down. After Thompson was spotted out in New York City with multiple Instagram models while Kardashian was nine months’ pregnant, there was a tempest.

However, it generally seemed to have passed when Khloe attended a Cavs playoff game last weekend in support of her fiancee. If this story in US Weekly is accurate, the why the story calmed down involves some very profound forgiveness on Khloe’s part:

“Khloé has always said that everything happens for a reason, but absolutely loves Tristan. He actually told Khloé he was relieved that it had come out, and that he thinks subconsciously he wanted to get caught,” the source explains, adding that Cleveland Cavaliers star “knew there were paparazzi taking pics of him in New York City, but that didn’t stop him from taking a woman back to his hotel.”