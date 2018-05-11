PM Roundup: Yvonne Strahovski; How The Warriors Crush Opponents Quickly; Matt Harvey's Fresh Start

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, pushing you into the weekend like a gentle wind at your back.

Yvonne to be a mom: Yvonne Strahovski took to Instagram to announce she’s pregnant with her first child.

Secret to Warriors success: A breakdown of just how the Golden State Warriors manage to crush opponents with quick offensive bursts.

Harvey’s restart begins: A look at what Matt Harvey must do to resurrect his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

Tweet of the Day:

This is it. This is the year we shame NFL writers into not reporting QB attempts/completions in training camp practices. GET THOSE GIFS READY PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/2mgWaeMnB7 — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) May 11, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Late Round NFL Sleepers Do Include a Lot of Small School Guys

This Tabloid Claim About Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, and Groupies Sure Is Something

Nameless NFL Scouts, Executives Rip Apart Boston Dynamics Robot ‘Atlas’

538’s Cocktail of Stupid Says the Rockets Have a 79% Chance to Defeat the Warriors

Around the Sports Internet:

LeBron James got Dwane Casey fired from the Toronto Raptors

Despite a bunch of big-name bats, it’s pitching that has the Angels looking like a World Series contender

Seven NFL trades that make sense after this year’s draft

The big mistake the Browns are making with Baker Mayfield

Song of the Day: