Shaquille O'Neal is a Zero-Tool Baseball Prospect

Shaquille O'Neal put his baseball skills on display at the Miami Marlins game Friday night. And we can report that he will not be following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan and Tim Tebow. Actually, let’s take that back. The 46-year-old would be a big draw for a minor-league club and there’s no telling what people will do for money.

O’Neal fired a halfway decent first pitch despite deeply flawed mechanics. He then broke unwritten role by scooping up television’s Judge Judy.

His hitting form, it must be said, left much to be desired.

Perhaps Shaq’s greatest value as a baseball player would be as an intimidator/glue guy who is fun to be around in the dugout. A few more on-air fights with Charles Barkley and maybe the tough life of a Single A player doesn’t look so bad.