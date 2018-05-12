The Houston Astros Take Shifting to the Next Level, It Works Out

Check out this ABSURD shift the @Astros put on Joey Gallo. (IT WORKED!) pic.twitter.com/sW6psc7i8M — Stadium (@WatchStadium) May 12, 2018

The Houston Astros employed a four-man outfield against Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo on Opening Day and it worked as intended. They tried a new and equally unorthodox defensive alignment against him on Friday night, placing all four infielders on the right side of the field while leaving the left wide open. Third baseman Alex Bregman was closest to second base. Shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve hung out deep on the outfield grass.

Gallo grounded out to Correa, so the strategy worked.

And now for the dirty little secret: the 6-3 would have been a 4-3 had everyone stayed in their traditional areas. No one wants to point that out but I’m feeling brave this morning.

