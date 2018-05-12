VIDEO: Vasyl Lomachenko Scores A Knockout Via A Liver Shot; Best Boxer In The World

Vasyl Lomachenko, the best all-around fighter since Floyd Mayweather continued his greatness on Saturday night. This time it was Jorge Linares who fell victim to The Matrix. In the 10th round, it was a shot to the liver that led to the TKO:

Vasyl Lomachenko knocks out Linares with a powerful liver shot wow, no getting up from the canvas 🥊 #LinaresLoma #LomachenkoLinares pic.twitter.com/J8Cq9LnjK8 — Ali (@RoyMustang786) May 13, 2018

Lomachenko is now the fastest ever to win three division world titles doing so in just 12 fights.

It is still very early, however, it is not asinine to say that he is well on his way to becoming an all-time great.

Here are more career highlights from the best boxer in the world: