Lebron Shows Off Incredible Memory of Terrible Start

The Cleveland Cavaliers got smoked by the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Marcus Morris backed up some big talk about his ability to defend Lebron James, and the Celtics jumped out to a quick early lead.

In the postgame press conference, James was asked what happened during the Celtics’ initial spurt. Usually, you expect to hear something like, “They were just more aggressive than we were early and it hurt us.”

Instead, James recounted in detail the play-by-play of the whole run.

This kind of memory is not unheard of among great athletes. Peyton Manning, for example, had an astounding ability to remember details of plays and games from years in the past. But it is amazing nonetheless.

And it leaves just one more question: Could Michael Jordan remember this many details from blowout losses in the conference finals?