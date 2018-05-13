Video: Raquel Pennington Wanted to Throw in Towel Vs. Amanda Nunes, Corner Said No, Further Pummeling Ensued

Raquel Pennington faced Amanda Nunes in a title match at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, and it ended with some controversy about whether Pennington’s corner had her best interests at heart. Between the fourth and final round, Pennington could be seen persistently telling her corner she was finished, only for them to send her back out:

"I'm done!" Corner: "No, no, no, no." Raquel Pennington is finished in the fifth round just moments after telling her corner "I'm done" 🤔 #UFC224 pic.twitter.com/wU52xiCaLE — #UFCChile: Maia vs. Usman on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 13, 2018

And then this was how it ended:

According to MMA Junkie, Nunes criticized Pennington’s corner’s decision after the match. At the very very least, they should have thrown in the towel while Pennington was on the mat getting pummeled at the end.