Webb Simpson Runs Away with a Win at The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – On Thursday morning at The Players Championship, no one would have picked Webb Simpson to win. Simpson entered the week at +8000 to win, but by the end of the day on Saturday, barring a historic collapse, there was no way he was getting caught.

Simpson obliterated the field in his third round and held a seven-stroke lead after 54 holes. Per Golf Channel’s Justin Ray, no one has ever lost a tournament after 54 holes with a seven-stroke lead under their belt.

Webb Simpson leads by 7 shots entering today. The largest 54-hole lead lost in PGA Tour history is 6 shots, done on seven occasions, most recently by Dustin Johnson at the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) May 13, 2018

It wouldn’t happen on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

Simpson meandered his way around the course with a very mundane round before landing one shot on the back of the green on the 72nd hole and watching it roll into the water. Even though he finished the hole with a double-bogey and shot 73 on the day, he still beat the field by four strokes.

The 2012 U.S. Open winner hadn’t won since 2014 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Simpson led the field in driving accuracy and more importantly, strokes gained putting.

He made it look easy this week on a course that is not this easy.