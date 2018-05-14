A Guy Wanted To Play In the NBA So Bad He Threatened To Kill Adam Silver

David Pyant, a 27-year-old Queens man with a lengthy rap sheet and no observable basketball experience, wrote a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver demanding he be allowed to play in the NBA … or else.

From TMZ:

“If you don’t let me play, I’m going to come up there and kill you with my f******gun,” David Pyant allegedly wrote in an email sent to NBA offices … police sources tell us. It doesn’t appear Pyant has any real professional basketball experience — but he does have a criminal record … 13 prior arrests, according to the NY Post.

Pyant was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated harassment. He was released without bail but was given a restraining order that forces him to keep a safe distance from Silver.

It is very difficult to get into the NBA, but it becomes even more so when you are not allowed to be near the commissioner. Bad move.