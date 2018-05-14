After Supreme Court Decision, Will Sports Gambling Be Fully Operational By Football Season?

While individual states will still have to decide how and whether to regulate sports gambling, today’s Supreme Court decision means that sports gambling will be coming soon to many locales in America:

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting. #RIPPASPA — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 14, 2018

Selfishly, I like the sound of “floodgates” because if and when this industry emerges it will mean a lot of advertising money rolling into sports media, which means more and better jobs for all of us.

There is still going to be a lot of red tape to cut through as this winds up being a state-by-state thing as opposed to federally regulated. States including New Jersey, Indiana, and West Virginia seem relatively close to the finish line, while many others at least have bills in motion, according to this nifty Legal Sports Report tracker.

From afar, it feels like the big story to watch will be which states, if any, succumb to the professional sports leagues’ desire for them to pay a so-called “integrity fee,” which essentially means giving the sports a cut of the action.

In honor of this special day, I will set the over/under as the beginning of football season for when we start to see some of these state sportsbooks up and operational.

Update: New Jersey is gonna be ready a lot sooner than that:

New Jersey, the state at the heart of the Supreme Court case, can probably start taking bets in a few weeks. A couple other states perhaps in the fall. But many legislatures are in recess or at the end of session so for many states it could be a year or more before it happens — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 14, 2018

On May 10, 2014, Monmouth Park built a sports bar in hopes of immediately turning it into a sports book, thinking sports gambling was soon on the way. They waited four years to the week. pic.twitter.com/6og4PnRgMx — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 14, 2018