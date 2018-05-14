PM Roundup: Ariana Grande Is Single; Warriors Find New Motivation; What To Expect With Sports Betting Legalized

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which already has all its first sports bets lined up. Can’t lose baby!

Ariana is single: Ariana Grande is apparently single after reportedly splitting from rapper Mac Miller.

Warriors find motivation: The Golden State Warriors may have finally found a new motivation to reach the NBA Finals.

Sports betting is legal, now what?: What to expect in states where sports betting is legalized.

Magnum is back: CBS is bringing back Magnum P.I. While I’m sure Jay Hernandez is a fine actor, he should really grow the mustache if he wants to fully get into the character

Tweet of the Day:

Do you think this guy believes #DezCaughtIt? pic.twitter.com/MrqJZDiVs1 — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) May 13, 2018

