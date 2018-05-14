Roundup: LeBron's in Trouble; Female College Student Suspended for Sexual Assault; & Family Nearly Killed by Cheetahs at Safari Park

Gigi Hadid, a model … “Male Student Accuses Female Student of Sexual Assault. She Says He Wanted Revenge” … man in Kentucky is mad he voted for Trump and now about to be out of business … just a 12-foot alligator walking on a golf course in South Carolina … “White man wanted hit man to lynch black neighbor” … wait, are Trump’s tax cuts working? … Harvey Weinstein’s wife – who has filed for divorce – talks for the first time … LA’s worst dine-and-dasher sounds like a bad human … it’s summer, so here comes all the shark-related TV/movie fare …

Klay Thompson appears to be picking happiness over money; why Dak Prescott’s season is the most important of any QB in the NFL; why the Celtics will beat the Cavs. [Podcast; Podcast on iTunes]

RIP Chuck Knox, a pretty darn good NFL coach for around three decades. [NYT]

Not sure the Cavs need to do anything dramatic for Game 2. LeBron will need to be engaged much earlier, though. He was a non-factor in Game 1. [Cleveland.com]

From the 76ers front office to running a website to now coaching basketball at Barrack Hebrew school in Pennsylvania. [Philly.com]

Mo Bamba is trying to show everyone he’s not DeAndre Jordan, but someone who has the potential to be a complete offensive player. [Ringer]

David Fales might be out Brock Osweiler for the Dolphins backup QB job. [Miami Herald]

The Washington Capitals are two wins away from going to the Stanley Cup. They haven’t been there since 1998. Tampa Bay has fallen down 0-2 to the Caps, and now the series shifts to DC. [Tampa Bay.com]

The best player in Kentucky’s 2019 football recruiting class has flipped and signed with Miami. [Kentucky Sports Radio]

“How Sportswriting Prepared Nell Scovell To Fight For Equality In Hollywood.” [Only a Game]

Billionaire hedge fund titan David Tepper is going to be the next owner of the Carolina Panthers. [Bloomberg]

A parking lot argument led to … whatever this mess is.

Dumb family gets out of their car at a safari park … nearly gets killed by a pack of cheetahs.

LeBron: Good memory.