Miked-Up Steven Souza Scores Brownie Points With Moms Everywhere

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza wore a microphone as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast. He provided plus content.

Souza hobnobbed with the Nationals’ Trea Turner, who he was traded for earlier in his career. He managed to charm cranky ol’ Joe West with a unique request. But most importantly, he laid the Happy Mother’s Day shtick on really thick, racking up untold Brownie points along the way.

Savvy, veteran move by Souza. Can’t teach those type of instincts. Let this be a lesson to players everywhere: it’s never too early to begin laying the groundwork for a second career in sports broadcasting.