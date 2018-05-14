Nick Bosa Didn't Like Black Panther, Has Other Terrible Movie Opinions

Nick Bosa is here with some bad movie hot takes and he wants you to hear him. On Sunday, Bosa took to Twitter and announced that “Black Panther” was the worst Marvel movie of all-time. Slow down Nick, we’ve only just met and you throw that at me?

Black panther worst marvel movie of all time… — Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) May 13, 2018

Even if “Black Panther” wasn’t Bosa’s thing, declaring it the worst Marvel movie of all-time is laughable. Apparently the Ohio State defensive lineman didn’t see “Iron Man 2,” “Iron Man 3,” or “Thor: The Dark World.” There is no one in their right mind who would watch one of those flicks over taking a trip to Wakanda.

That said, maybe Bosa just has horrible taste in movies. Let’s take a look at his Twitter history and see what we can fi–yep, here we go:

I could name 5 Tarantino movies I like better than Pulp Fiction — Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) January 30, 2017

Are you f***ing kidding me?!?

So yeah, don’t ask Nick Bosa for movie opinions.