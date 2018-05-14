Patrick Mahomes Makes Strong Play to Win Over Chiefs Fans, Wears Jorts to NASCAR Race

Patrick Mahomes is putting the Camarohead back in Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs new starting quarterback is making some pretty strong fashion statements in an attempt to gain quick points with a segment of the fanbase. Here is what he wore to this weekend’s NASCAR race at the Kansas Speedway.

Patrick Mahomes, blending in best he can at the NASCAR race, jorts and a cutoff T-Bones jersey. pic.twitter.com/WbqSSO6cVn — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) May 12, 2018

That sleeveless shirt is from the T-Bones, the local independent league baseball team that plays in a stadium right by the Speedway. The rolled jean shorts are a clear homage to 1993, the last time the Chiefs reached an AFC Title Game. The only clear error was not being photographed holding a Busch beer while in this outfit.