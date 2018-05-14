The NBA on NBC Crew Was Reunited!

NBC revisited on plane from Indianapolis to NY following ABA reunion… pic.twitter.com/MxEFOc8d54 — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) May 13, 2018

The ABA held its 50th year reunion in Indianapolis over the weekend, a star-studded affair to revere the tri-colored basketball. It facilitated a meetup between members the old NBA on NBC family. Peter Vecsey, Julius Erving and Bob Costas were all smiles in this posed photograph, which may be impossible to view without queuing up Roundball Rock.

Networks just don’t make ’em like this anymore. And I do not believe that statement is motivated by blinding nostalgia. The moments felt bigger. The fun felt more fun. The drama more dramatic.

These guys, along with the rest of the NBC team, helped ruin future NBA broadcasts for an entire generation, which is actually a compliment.