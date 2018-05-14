VIDEO: Jay Cutler Becoming a Reality TV Star is a Mortal Lock

All the Laguna Beach heads out there already know this, but Kristin Cavallari is making her much-anticipated return to reality television with Very Cavallari, debuting July 8 on E!. Oh, you’re going to want a sports angle for this? Got you covered.

The series will highlight her relationship with Jay Cutler and the early returns suggest that the quarterback is going to light up the screen with his magnetism. The teaser clip shows him wearing a stocking hat indoors, making those lovable Cutler faces, and opining on why he’s abandoned some of his previous grand courtship gestures.

There’s a 100 percent chance he becomes the breakout star here.

In all seriousness, though, if this show happens to become a hit, it will make the prospect of heading back to the broadcast booth path — with Fox or elsewhere — both less attractive and necessary financially.