Charles Barkley And Shaq Are Depressed After Game 1 Of The Western Conference Finals

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are not happy. The pair finally agree on something and most basketball fans are right there with them. Both guys are depressed after watching the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Check this out:

Shaq & Chuck are even more upset after Game 1 😂#InsideTheNBA pres. by @Kia NOW on TNT! pic.twitter.com/bI0v1VpQg9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 15, 2018

I mean, after watching the Warriors beat the Rockets 119-106 in Houston and make it look easy, it’s hard to see how James Harden and company win even one game in this serious. Golden State is rolling, Kevin Durant is unstoppable and Harden has to do so much for Houston to even have a chance.

I’m right there with Chuck and Shaq. This series already feels like a futile exercise for the Rockets.