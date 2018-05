Dejounte Murray, a guard on the San Antonio Spurs, went to Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills with his girlfriend Jilly Anais, only to be denied because her outfit was deemed too racy.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Anais was not allowed into the restaurant as her short skirt apparently violated the restaurant’s dress code.

Later in the evening, however, the steakhouse made an expection to the rule due to “star status.”

