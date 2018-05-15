ESPN Films & Netflix Teaming Up for “The Last Dance,” 10-Part Doc About Michael Jordan

Who is ready for a Michael Jordan documentary? Well get ready, because ESPN Films and Netflix are set to release a 10-part documentary profiling the NBA legend in 2019. Filmmakers have access to 500+ hrs of never-before-seen footage & interviews w/ Jordan & key figures from the Bulls’ championship teams.
Richard Deitsch (The Athletic) added that MJ approved the project himself:
In case you needed any more reason to get pumped about this, the ESPN Films 30 for 30 Twitter account just posted the following teaser for the documentary:
This is going to be epic and it’s about time MJ got on board for a project of this magnitude. I’m interested in seeing how detailed ESPN & Netflix chronicle his career, including all three retirements and his father’s death.
