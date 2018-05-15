ESPN Films & Netflix Teaming Up for “The Last Dance,” 10-Part Doc About Michael Jordan

Who is ready for a Michael Jordan documentary? Well get ready, because ESPN Films and Netflix are set to release a 10-part documentary profiling the NBA legend in 2019. Filmmakers have access to 500+ hrs of never-before-seen footage & interviews w/ Jordan & key figures from the Bulls’ championship teams.

Richard Deitsch (The Athletic) added that MJ approved the project himself:

ESPN Films and Netflix are partnering for a multi-part 10-hour documentary about Michael Jordan. Coming out in 2019. Jordan has signed off on his participation. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 15, 2018

In case you needed any more reason to get pumped about this, the ESPN Films 30 for 30 Twitter account just posted the following teaser for the documentary:

This is going to be epic and it’s about time MJ got on board for a project of this magnitude. I’m interested in seeing how detailed ESPN & Netflix chronicle his career, including all three retirements and his father’s death.