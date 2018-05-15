ESPN Pivoting to Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez, who is killing time by serving as a baseball analyst for both Fox and ESPN as he awaits the inevitable network morning show offer, has yet another job. He’ll host Pivot with Alex Rodriguez, a four-part interview series on ESPN airing this summer.

Rodriguez will conduct an in-depth, one-on-one interview with a current or former star athlete who is navigating through obstacles in their life and career. Rodriguez will use his personal experiences to lead an unfiltered, dynamic discussion about the changing phenomenon of life in the public eye and to help these athletes share their side of the story regarding their challenges. He will conduct these interviews in an environment relevant to each athlete’s personal story.

We are witnessing one of the greatest image rehabilitation projects of our time playing out in real-time. It was not long ago that Rodriguez was despised in many media circles — and not without cause.

I remember when Alex Rodriguez accused SI reporter Selena Roberts of trying to break into his house. He did that on ESPN, where he now works. https://t.co/eraZelczga — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 15, 2018

Now he’s skyrocketing up the ranks, seemingly without a ceiling. What a time to be alive, have a 10,000-watt smile and be surrounded by short memories.