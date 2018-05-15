How Are So Many Pro Athletes So Bad At Throwing a Baseball?

Just look at this. Look at this, from Charles Barkley, whose athletic prime is well in the past, but who was an 11-time NBA All-Star.

How is it possible this is what it looks like when a man with those athletic credentials throws a baseball?

Charles Barkley throws a baseball like his shoulder isn't connected to his arm pic.twitter.com/28xQfWnEHF — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 15, 2018

Well, Barkley is old, for one thing. So how about Andrew Wiggins, who threw out the first pitch at a Minnesota Twins game when he was still a teenager?

It looks like Andrew Wiggins, who has been one of the best athletes in the world since he was conceived, has never thrown anything in his life, much less a baseball.

Here’s Denard Robinson, who played quarterback at Michigan, looking like a toddler chucking his bottle on the floor.

Here’s Michael Freaking Jordan, the greatest basketball player ever, who played professional baseball, airmailing the catcher.

Here’s Carl Lewis, one of the greatest athletes ever to walk the earth, looking approximately as athletic as Mariah Carey.

This has always baffled me. Baseball is a game that requires a unique set of skills, but there’s nothing unique about throwing a small round object 60 feet. Has Carl Lewis never skipped a rock? Thrown a piece of ice at a stop sign? Played catch?

And then there’s Colin Kaepernick, who looks like he should be playing professionally right now.