VIDEO: Adeiny Hechavarria Breaks Out Every Trick in the Book to Avoid Tag at Home Plate

Tampa Bay’s Adeiny Hechavarria was a solid 15 feet away from home plate when Jorge Soler’s throw from right field reached Salvador Perez’s mitt. Knowing his goose was cooked if normal measures were employed, Hechavarria dipped into his bag of dance moves and pulled out each and every one. He was able to elude Perez and sneak his hand onto the plate before a tag was applied.

It turned out to be the winning run.

This is why you let your kids play all types of sports growing up. One never knows when a Marco Polo-specific action is going to come in handy.