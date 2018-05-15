NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: LeBron James Heads to Locker Room After Taking Foul to Face from Jayson Tatum [UPDATE]

LeBron James got off to a scorching start in Game 2 against the Celtics, but had to head to the locker room with a few minutes remaining in the second quarter after he took a shoulder to the head from Jayson Tatum. Hopefully LeBron does not have a concussion or anything serious here, as it goes without saying we’d like both teams at full strength for this series.

UPDATE: The bionic LeBron James had a “neck strain,” according to Cavs GM Koby Altman (via ESPN’s Doris Burke) and is returning to the game.

