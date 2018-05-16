AT&T Byron Nelson Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Players Will See Something New this Year

The PGA Tour returns to Dallas this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson. This year, however, instead of the normal TPC Four Seasons that players are used to, the course heads to Trinity Forest Golf Club where we’ll get to see something totally different than any other course on the schedule.

I toured Trinity Forest last year ahead of the Byron Nelson, and was impressed with what I saw. The course is wide open with no trees and no water, but the undulations in the fairways and greens are significant enough to wreak havoc on the field. Players will deal with greens that, if not approached correctly, could yield harsh results.

It stands to be seen whether this type of links-style layout more commonly seen across the pond will be accepted by players on Tour, or whether they’ll begin avoiding the course because of how different it is from the normal TPC courses they’re used to playing.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Jordan Spieth +550 Matt Kuchar +1200 Sergio Garcia +1200 Hideki Matsuyama +1600 Billy Horschel +1800 Adam Scott +2000 Jimmy Walker +2000 Branden Grace +2200 Marc Leishman +2500 Aaron Wise +3200

TV Schedule

Thursday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – CBS

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

8:00 AM – Sam Saunders, Aaron Wise, Keith Mitchell

8:10 AM – Alex Cejka, David Duval, Steve Marino

8:20 AM – Ken Duke, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Abraham Ancer

8:30 AM – Ryan Armour, Hudson Swafford, Vaughn Taylor

8:40 AM – Grayson Murray, James Hahn, Sangmoon Bae

8:50 AM – Cody Gribble, Billy Hurley III, Charles Howell III

9:00 AM – Ben Crane, George McNeill, Talor Gooch

9:10 AM – Stuart Appleby, Dicky Pride, Andrew Putnam

9:20 AM – Robert Streb, Zac Blair, Richy Werenski

9:30 AM – Geoff Ogilvy, Tommy Gainey, Kevin Na

9:40 AM – Adam Schenk, Andrew Yun, Will Zalatoris

9:50 AM – Corey Conners, Zecheng Dou, Maverick McNealy

10:00 AM – Troy Matteson, Ben Silverman, Steven Ihm

1:00 PM – Steven Bowditch, D.J. Trahan, Robert Allenby

1:10 PM – Ricky Barnes, Sung Kang, Anirban Lahiri

1:20 PM – Nick Taylor, Michael Thompson, David Berganio, Jr.

1:30 PM – Rod Pampling, Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els

1:40 PM – Scott Piercy, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott

1:50 PM – Jordan Spieth, Jimmy Walker, Graeme McDowell

2:00 PM – Ben Martin, Charlie Beljan, Mark Wilson

2:10 PM – John Merrick, Eric Axley, Blayne Barber

2:20 PM – J.J. Henry, Troy Merritt, Matt Jones

2:30 PM – John Rollins, Shawn Stefani, Kevin Tway

2:40 PM – Bronson Burgoon, Tom Lovelady, Lanto Griffin

2:50 PM – Xinjun Zhang, Stephan Jaeger, Conrad Shindler

3:00 PM – Jonathan Randolph, J.T. Poston, Oliver Goss

No. 10 Tee

8:00 AM – Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, David Hearn

8:10 AM – Rory Sabbatini, Daniel Chopra, Steve Wheatcroft

8:20 AM – J.B. Holmes, Colt Knost, Beau Hossler

8:30 AM – Branden Grace, Brandt Snedeker, David Lingmerth

8:40 AM – Satoshi Kodaira, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar

8:50 AM – Billy Horschel, Sergio Garcia, Ryan Palmer

9:00 AM – Chad Campbell, Tim Herron, Kelly Kraft

9:10 AM – Jonathan Byrd, Martin Flores, Kris Blanks

9:20 AM – Angel Cabrera, Johnson Wagner, Dominic Bozzelli

9:30 AM – John Senden, Derek Fathauer, C.T. Pan

9:40 AM – Seamus Power, Sam Ryder, Joaquin Niemann

9:50 AM – Kyle Thompson, Ethan Tracy, Noah Goodwin

10:00 AM – Rob Oppenheim, Rick Lamb, Tom Whitney

1:00 PM – Harris English, Daniel Summerhays, J.J. Spaun

1:10 PM – Hunter Mahan, Brendon de Jonge, Ryan Blaum

1:20 PM – Parker McLachlin, Michael Kim, Martin Piller

1:30 PM – Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Matt Every

1:40 PM – Brian Stuard, Fabian Gomez, Brian Gay

1:50 PM – Russell Knox, Peter Malnati, Smylie Kaufman

2:00 PM – Bill Haas, Brendon Todd, Peter Uihlein

2:10 PM – John Huh, Robert Garrigus, Brian Davis

2:20 PM – Carl Pettersson, Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Percy

2:30 PM – Omar Uresti, Brett Stegmaier, Matt Akins

2:40 PM – Tyler Duncan, Nate Lashley, Ryan Baca

2:50 PM – Joel Dahmen, Denny McCarthy, T.J. Vogel

3:00 PM – Nicholas Lindheim, Roberto Diaz, Brian Norman

This video from Geoff Shackelford of the 17th green shows just how much risk/reward this course offers.