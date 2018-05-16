AUDIO: 911 Call That Led to Krista Glover Being Arrested

Over the weekend Krista Glover, wife of former U.S Open winner Lucas Glover, was arrested after attacking both him and his mother after his poor performance in the Player’s Championship. TMZ has now obtained the 911 call.

It turns out, Krista was actually the one who called 911:

Krista – who had been drinking throughout the day – claimed that it was her mother-in-law that attacked her, but that was the last clear thing she said over the phone. When her husband took over, he defended his mother saying his wife had “gone crazy.”

The professional golfer did not think police needed to come out to the house, but they did anyway which led to Krista’s arrest.