Bradley Chubb: I'm Bradley Chubb

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway turned down a king’s ransom and stuck to his guns when selecting defensive end Bradley Chubb fifth overall in the NFL Draft. Time will tell if that turns out to be a brilliant decision or a lamentable what-if plaguing Elway and the organization for years to come.

For now, Chubb is living the life one leads before hopefully becoming a football superstar. He’s traveling coach, resigned to the middle seat, and fielding awkward questions from fellow fliers.

Sitting on a plane from Denver to LA. Bradley Chubb sitting one row ahead, stuffed in middle seat. Guy in window: sorry man, I feel bad. Chubb: it's okay

Guy: so you play for the broncos?

Chubb: yep

Guy: are you guys excited about this new DE… Chubb?

Chubb: that's me actually. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) May 17, 2018

Oh yeah. That’s how you know it’s going to be a good flight. Nothing says smooth sailing like having one’s knees jammed up to the chest and hearing about yourself from a person who doesn’t know you’re … yourself.

Klemko’s nugget will reassure those worried about Sports Illustrated’s travel content falling off when Peter King leaves for NBC. Might be smart for him to increase his coffee reviews as well to help ensure a smooth transition.