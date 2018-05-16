Roundup: Laxative-Laced Brownies For Co-worker's Farewell; RIP Margot Kidder; & LeBron Near the End in Cleveland?

Hailey Baldwin, a model/actress… “Woman Fired for Bringing Laxative-Laced Brownies to Coworker’s Farewell” … as revenues plunge, the Salt Lake Tribune has laid off 1/3 of its newsroom … marriage proposal marred by little kid peeing … “Trump Orders Help For Chinese Phone-Maker After China Approves Money For Trump Project” … after seven years on TV, “The New Girl” is ending … why has Kaley Cuoco been hanging out in Kentucky? … RIP Margot Kidder, who was Lois Lane in the Christopher Reeve Superman movies … “Americans are Being Held Hostage and Terrorized by the Fringes” … 25-year old uses natural disaster excuse to enroll in high school, play basketball, hook up with girls … “Trump scrambles to save Chinese phone company hurt by his export ban” …

LeBron had the triple double everyone thought he would … and Cleveland still lost to the Celtics to fall down 0-2. [Cleveland.com]

Not sure why this is a story. Who cares what the new Panthers owner said about the President in 2016? [Observer]

Klay Thompson appears to be picking happiness over money; why Dak Prescott’s season is the most important of any QB in the NFL; why the Celtics will beat the Cavs. [Podcast; Podcast on iTunes]

Weird story on 76ers draft targets consider all of these guys except Zhaire Smith may be off the board at 10. [Philly.com]

If this is all accurate, it’s very scary. “Black activist jailed for his Facebook posts speaks out about secret FBI surveillance.” [Guardian]

He was in a wheelchair for six months, and homeless for several years, and now Quincy Redmon could make the Miami Dolphins. [Palm Beach Post]

The LSU outfield has had two Jordan brothers for the last few years. That ended Tuesday night as they’re graduating. [NOLA.com]

Meet the former data storage employee who is now the Warriors advance scout for the Houston Rockets. [SF Gate]

If peeing on his finger is going to heal it, well then that’s what Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon will do. [Trib Live]

DeAngelo Hall is calling it an NFL career after 14 years. He’s going to transition into TV, where I’ve worked with him, and he’s got potential. [Richmond Times Dispatch]

Here’s a clip of Meghan Markle from her days on Deal or No Deal.

Come on, JR Smith. You cant do that. Marcus Smart seems like a good teammate.