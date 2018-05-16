PM Roundup: Leighton Meester; Michigan State Pays Larry Nassar's Victims $500 Million; Pitching Prospect And Sex Offender

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which believes even it couldn’t save the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Leighton is back on TV: Leighton Meester was at the ABC upfronts in New York promoting her new show “Single Parents” which debuts this fall.

Michigan State reaches Nassar settlement: Michigan State has reached a settlement with Larry Nassar’s victims. The school will pony up $500 million to the 332 claimants.

Pitching prospect and a sex offender: Luke Heimlich is one of college baseball’s best pitchers. He’s also a juvenile sex offender.

Tweet of the Day:

Woah. Check out this photo from Hawaii from @GettyImages. Shows the plume of smoke from the #Kilauea volcano behind golfers on Hawaii’s Big Island. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/cLP7Pyu5Pc — Joe Chiodo (@JoeChiodo) May 16, 2018

