2018 MLB Mock Draft: Projecting The Top 10

The 2018 MLB Draft is rapidly approaching, as we’re less than a month away from the first pick. June 4 will be the big day and the Detroit Tigers are already on the clock.

Here’s a look at our first MLB mock draft for 2018, where we’re just projecting the first 10 picks. As things begin to sort themselves out over the next week or so, our subsequent mocks will feature the entire first round.

Here’s our current projection for the first 10 picks:

1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

The Tigers get a potential ace here. Casey Mize is head-and-shoulders ahead of the other pitchers in this draft. He’s got great size at 6’3″ and 220 pounds, can hit 96 mph, has a devastating splitter and has the makings of a plus slider and a decent changeup. It would take a shocking turn for him to slip past No. 1.

Florida righty Brady Singer, Wisconsin high school outfielder Jarred Kelenic and Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart appear to be the backup options.

2. San Francisco Giants: Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech

The San Francisco Giants have to begin to plan for life after Buster Posey, or at least plan for his eventual full-time move away from the catcher spot. Bart has solidified himself as the best backstop in the draft. He’s 6’3″ and 225 pounds with legit power, a solid arm and good receiving skills. So far this year he’s slashing .371/.480/.649 with 15 home runs and 36 RBIs, with 37 walks and just 49 strikeouts.

The Giants are reportedly also in on South Alabama center fielder Travis Swaggerty and Singer.

3. Philadelphia Phillies: Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State

The Philadelphia Phillies are focusing on college bats mostly, and Alec Bohm is a high-contact/hard-contact third baseman with power and a great eye at the plate. At 6’5″ and 220 pounds, he’s big for third base, but his bat will get him drafted early. So far this season Bohm is slashing .333/.435/.611 with 14 home runs, 51 RBIs and just 22 strikeouts against 36 walks.

Bart, Swaggerty and Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal are in the mix and they’ve scouted prep lefty Matthew Liberatore heavily as well.

4. Chicago White Sox: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State

The Chicago White Sox love Madrigal, a high-average, high-contact hitter with a long track record of success. It doesn’t look like there’s any power in his future, but the kid will definitely hit. In 23 games during the 2018 season, Madrigal is slashing .458/.514/.635, with just four strikeouts and 10 walks.

Swaggerty and Singer are options here.

5. Cincinnati Reds: Brady Singer, RHP, Florida

Singer was the consensus top prospect in this class a year ago, and while he’s fallen a bit, he can still be a dominant starter. While he’s been up to 96 mph this spring with two solid breaking pitches, Singer’s delivery is a concern, as is his lack of a good changeup. Still, he’s easily worth this pick if he can stay healthy.

The Cincinnati Reds went high-upside prep arm with Hunter Greene last year, and have heavily scouted prep arms again this year. Liberatore and Carter Stewart could both be the pick here.