Bartolo Colon May Mess Around and Become an All-Star at Age 45

Bartolo Colon turns 45 a week from today. There will be GIFs and tribute pieces as the Texas Rangers pitcher has become the Internet simpleton’s favorite baseball player. Somehow, he’s been able to outrun his numerous scandals. His portly stature may have something to do with that. How could anyone stay mad at a guy who creates this type of content?

Bartolo Colon unfazed by taking baseball right to the stomach 😳🐐pic.twitter.com/gssgEg1pb4 — Baseball King™ (@BasebaIlKing) May 17, 2018

It’s only mid-May but it’s worth discussing the possibility that Colon has a shot to become the second-oldest All-Star in Major League history (Satchel Paige at 47). He is 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA, which is 10th among American League starters. He has surrendered a league-low four walks in 51 innings of work. His 0.84 WHIP is lower than all but three other AL pitchers.

Colon suffered through woeful seasons the past two years. But he’s not far removed from a 15-8/3.43/1.210 campaign with the New York Mets in 2015. Don’t let the visual throw you off the scent. He is more than capable, physically, of making every start and his pinpoint accuracy allows him to operate effectively while staying under the speed limit.

He has a handful of starts before the break to improve his chances. There’s something to be said about sentimentalism helping his case. Crazier things have happened and, let’s be real, it wouldn’t be the worst thing for MLB if Colon was part of All-Star Weekend, even if he hasn’t “earned it.”

It’s a testament to Colon’s staying power that we’re even having the conversation. The guy is out there making time look like a flat circle — while being very round himself.