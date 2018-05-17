Luka Doncic Drops First Hint He'd Rather Stay in Europe Than Play for the Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic, the 19-year old from Slovenia who may be the best European basketball prospect in NBA history, is going to be drafted in the Top 5. There’s a chance he goes 1st in the draft, and that’s where I had him in my first NBA Mock Draft.

But if he doesn’t go first, that means he would go 2nd, which would mean to the Sacramento Kings. You don’t need to follow the NBA closely to know that Sacramento is basketball Siberia, a franchise with an owner who has made many silly decisions in recent years, and a front office that appears clueless.

So one day after the NBA Draft lottery, Doncic was asked about the draft. He’s playing in the EuroLeague Final Four this weekend. Or maybe not?

“Ι’m not sure if these are my last two games [in EuroLeague]. We have yet to make this decision. Perhaps after the season,”

Now maybe Doncic is just saying the right things – I’m focused on this weekend, not the NBA, I’m not even thinking about the NBA! Impressive awareness for a teenager, right?

Or maybe Doncic is letting the Kings know from the jump – hey, I’m not going to work out for you, you won’t get my medicals, please don’t draft me. We’ve seen this many times, as recently as three years ago when Kristaps Porzingis refused to speak to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers drafted Jahlil Okafor instead. Porzingis fell to the Knicks.

So, Sacramento … how do you feel about Marvin Bagley?