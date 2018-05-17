Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner is a Contestant on "The Bachelorette"

Mike Renner, a senior analyst at Pro Football Focus and owner of a fine head of hair, is one of the 28 men who will vie for Becca Kufrin’s heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Host Chris Harrison ripped through the prospects in a Facebook Live video minutes ago.

What a win for sports media. Every person with access to the all-22 and an internet connection is going to be pulling for this guy, and you have to figure he’ll be popular in the house. There’s nothing guys like to do more while drinking than break down offensive line grades. Nothing!

When did they start letting nerds on #TheBachelorette ? https://t.co/E9BzuAGpMl — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) May 17, 2018

Harrison calls Renner “a good guy” and reveals he shows up with a life-sized cutout of Arie Luyendyk on the first night. Solid tease, could be weird.

The Bachelorette debuts May 28. We’ll likely have a detailed breakdown of Renner’s show stats as a recurring feature. Would be stupid not to.