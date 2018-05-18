2018 Preakness Primer: Odds, the Favorite, Dark Horses, and a Winner

With the Kentucky Derby in the books, the focus of the horse racing world now shifts to the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Derby winner Justify is the favorite again, and is set to race against a smaller field tomorrow. If you want to make some money on the race, we’ve got you covered.

Before we jump into it all, let’s start with the horses, their positions, and their odds to win it all:

Tidbits you should know:

Justify’s trainer Bob Baffert has won the Preakness six times, including all four times he’s brought the Kentucky Derby winner.

Bravazo and Sporting Chance’s trainer, D. Wayne Lukas has also won the race six times.

One issue that could potentially impact the race is the weather. The Baltimore area was hit with rain on Tuesday, and there is rain in the forecast throughout the week.

The Favorite:

Justify (1-2)

After destroying the field in the Derby, Justify comes into this race as a heavy favorite. He looked like a special horse his last time out, but there has been some injury concern surrounding him. Baffert put that to rest by telling The Action Network’s Paul Lo Duca that Justify is ready to go:

“When I tell you the horse is ready to go, he’s ready to go. I’ll see you in New York.”

Dark horses i like:

Sporting Chance (30-1) – Has won or placed in four of seven starts, and has a trainer in Lukas that has been there and won before. His stalker style should keep him in the race.

Bravazo (20-1) – Finished 6th in the Derby, and also has Lukas as his trainer. Showed that he could handle the slop track at the Derby. If he wants to be there at the end, he will need to set the pace early.

Lone Sailer (15-1) – He can run in the slop and is a closer. The rain will help him as his only career win came in the slop at Saratoga last summer. He also handled the soaked track in the Derby, finishing 8th. Irad Ortiz Jr. is also a solid Jockey, which only helps.

My Picks:

Justify has never lost a race and Baffert has never lost at the Preakness after winning the Derby. He proved he could win in the slop and broke the “Curse of Apollo”. The Derby is usually the hardest race to predict, and with him winning easily there, you have to ride him again in the Preakness. I will have a couple of different combinations of trifectas with Justify as the winner combined with the dark horses listed above.