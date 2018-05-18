Big Cat and PFT Commenter Caused Brad Stevens to Cut Off His Press Conference

Big Cat and PFT Commenter, the co-hosts of Barstool’s Pardon My Take podcast, called into the Brad Stevens press conference today and asked a couple questions that either amused or annoyed Celtics beat writers, and caused Stevens to end the call:
Lol @BarstoolBigCat just asked Brad Stevens if he’s coaching for his job this postseason and Brad answered it like it was a totally normal question.
Stevens call ends abruptly with a ill-suited and completely out of line question about whether he would be interested in LeBron James as a potential free agent this summer. It's COMPLETELY against NBA rules to comment on players currently under contract with another team.
