Big Cat and PFT Commenter Caused Brad Stevens to Cut Off His Press Conference

Big Cat and PFT Commenter, the co-hosts of Barstool’s Pardon My Take podcast, called into the Brad Stevens press conference today and asked a couple questions that either amused or annoyed Celtics beat writers, and caused Stevens to end the call:

[Update: here’s the audio of the call. Katz’ question is at around the 11:40 mark and PFT Commenter’s question is at the 16:15 mark

