Big Cat and PFT Commenter Caused Brad Stevens to Cut Off His Press Conference

Big Cat and PFT Commenter, the co-hosts of Barstool’s Pardon My Take podcast, called into the Brad Stevens press conference today and asked a couple questions that either amused or annoyed Celtics beat writers, and caused Stevens to end the call:

Lol @BarstoolBigCat just asked Brad Stevens if he’s coaching for his job this postseason and Brad answered it like it was a totally normal question. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 18, 2018

Someone on this Celtics conference call asked Brad Stevens if he was coaching for his job. Stevens literally didn’t miss a beat and just answered the question calmly. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 18, 2018

More from today’s conference call: “Hey Brad, it’s @PFTCommenter from DraftJoshAllen dot net, can you tell us if you have any interest in signing LeBron James this summer?” Brad: “I can’t answer that.” A lengthy pause. PFT: “Please?” — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 18, 2018

Ending a entire press confrence instead of answering this is major case of methinks the lady doth protest to much #lebrontoboston — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) May 18, 2018

Stevens call ends abruptly with a ill-suited and completely out of line question about whether he would be interested in LeBron James as a potential free agent this summer. It's COMPLETELY against NBA rules to comment on players currently under contract with another team. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 18, 2018

I feel really dumb not knowing this rule. Won’t happen again, that’s on us — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 18, 2018

Apparently this was Barstool. I thought it was the owner of some boutique website starving for attention. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) May 18, 2018

If anyone wants to be so kind as to provide us with audio, we will update this post.

[Update: here’s the audio of the call. Katz’ question is at around the 11:40 mark and PFT Commenter’s question is at the 16:15 mark