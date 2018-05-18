PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Jose Calderon Is Not A Billionaire; Tua Tagovailoa Almost Transferred

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, as refreshing as a cool breeze up your shorts on a hot summer day.

Camila and Pharrell release track: Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams have a new song out (see below) and it’s timed to try and rule the charts this summer.

Jose isn’t that wealthy: No, Jose Calderon is not worth $2.2 billion despite what Google may say.

Tua almost transferred: Tua Tagovailoa almost transferred away from Alabama last season. In fact, he would have if he hadn’t played in the national title game.

Tweet of the Day:

Plenty of fans in the bleachers yet in SF pic.twitter.com/beK7yUCkyt — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 18, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Top 25 College Football Programs of the Last 25 Years

Anxious World Awaits First Mike Francesa Tweet

Donte DiVincenzo Lit Up The Combine, Should Stay In The 2018 NBA Draft

Stephen A. Smith Let the N-Word Slip Again on ESPN

Around the Sports Internet:

Chris Paul has responded to the latest school shooting

Do NBA teams actually have concerns about DeAndre Ayton?

So is it time to worry about what’s wrong with Anthony Rizzo and Paul Goldschmidt?

Is this the worst supporting cast LeBron James has ever had?

Song of the Day: