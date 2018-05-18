Robinson Cano's Ex-Teammates Mark Teixeira Isn't Surprised By Positive PED Test

Robinson Cano’s 80-game suspension for a positive drug test shook Major League Baseball. Many were shocked that the Seattle Mariners second baseman was popped for using the banned diuretic furosemide, which can be used as a masking agent by performance-enhancing drug users. But one of Cano’s old teammates wasn’t surprised by the news.

Mark Teixeira said he wasn’t shocked at all by the positive tests due to Cano’s associations when the two were teammates with the New York Yankees. Speaking on the Michael Kay Show on 98.7 ESPN New York on Thursday, Teixeira said the following:

“Yeah, I don’t really want to get into too much detail. I love Robby, I’m just not surprised. I don’t really want to go too much further. But I think a lot of people are kind of saying the same thing.”

That’s a pretty bold statement from Teixeira, who is now a baseball analyst for ESPN. Usually there’s a code of silence or general denial when it comes to this sort of thing, especially with former teammates. That tells me it was pretty well known that Cano was either using or surrounding himself with people who did.