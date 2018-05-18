Roundup: "Catfish" Misconduct Allegation; Royal Wedding is Here; Miguel Cabrera is Cranky

USA Today Sports

What’s bigger than bigger than Watergate … MTV halts Catfish after Nev Schulman accused of sexual misconduct … Meghan Markle’s father not attending royal wedding … New ebola vaccine showing promiseVladimir Putin bested by a catHow Michigan State will pay $500 million in settlement money … Fatal school bus crash in New Jersey … The Athletic ramping up soccer coverage … Pick Justify in the PreaknessGina Haspel confirmed as CIA director … Is your toaster a robot … How many fans will the Browns gain by doing Hard KnocksHawaiian volcano eruptsMiguel Cabrera has wanted to return to Miami this whole time … The new Arctic Monkeys album rules … New Jersey slows its legalized gambling roll … Living in Manhattan must be rough for a racistU.S. birth rate is slowing weigh down, could have a major economic impact … Yankees had to sleep in an airport … Karlie Kloss

Shohei Ohtani being the best baseball player in the world is not a hot take. Here’s its grounding. [Wall Street Journal]

Charlie LeDuff never left. [Weekly Standard]

Hey, Josh Rosen does care about football after all. [Pro Football Talk]

Ostriches have sneaky speed.

Young Verlander could bring it.

Acronyms can be tricky.

