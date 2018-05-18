Stephen A. Smith Let the N-Word Slip Again on ESPN

Over the last few years, when Stephen A. Smith said the N-Word on national television, it was instantly a significant story in sports media. He would try his best to deny it, and ESPN wouldn’t comment, but the video doesn’t lie.

But there’s no denying his most recent use of the racial epithet, which happened on First Take (at the 4:44 mark) on April 4th (brought to attention today on Instagram by Top Ball). Smith has used the slur so many times, social media barely reacts anymore.

When reached for comment, an ESPN spokesperson declined to comment.

Here are previous instances where Smith has used the slur:

It almost seems impossible in today’s 24/7 social media microscope that not more has been made about the word being used on ESPN television. If someone would have foreshadowed this word being used on ESPN they would have undoubtedly envisioned the exact opposite reaction it received.